Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 6:46 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $313 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.40.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

