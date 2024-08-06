Westlake Chemical Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $14.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $284.2 million in the period.

