Western Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $369.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 97 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $905.6 million in the period.

