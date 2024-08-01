Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $232.1 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $232.1 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.48 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.56 billion.

