Wendy’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $54.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $570.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577.3 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share.

