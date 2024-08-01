Wayfair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:17 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $42 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W

