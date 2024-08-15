Walmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.5…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $169.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 52 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.43 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.