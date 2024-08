BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart boosts annual outlook as the draw of the bargain lures more inflation-weary consumers through its…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart boosts annual outlook as the draw of the bargain lures more inflation-weary consumers through its doors in Q2.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.