WalkMe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 5:29 PM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

