Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 6:14 AM

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported profit of $22.7 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $270.7 million in the period.

