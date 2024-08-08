Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported profit of $22.7 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported profit of $22.7 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $270.7 million in the period.

