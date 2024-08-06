Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $308 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $308 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

