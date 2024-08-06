VTEX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.9 million in its second quarter. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

The London-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTEX

