Vroom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $11.77 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $10.61 per share.

The company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period.

