Voyager Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.5 million.

