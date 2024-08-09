VOC Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Friday reported profit of $3.1 million in its second…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Friday reported profit of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.