Vital Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $147.4 million in the period.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $590 million.

