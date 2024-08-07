Vital Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.7 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $476.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.9 million.

