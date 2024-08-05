Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Monday reported profit of $57.1 million in…

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Monday reported profit of $57.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $644.2 million in the period.

