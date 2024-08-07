Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.5 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $741.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $765 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

