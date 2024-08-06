Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.6…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $78 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG

