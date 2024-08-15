Live Radio
VirnetX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

