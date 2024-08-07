Virgin Galactic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $93.8…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $93.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of $4.36.

The company posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

