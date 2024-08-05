Viper Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.9…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.9 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $216.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.7 million.

