Vinci Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its second quarter.

The Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The investments platform posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

