Village Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA, Canada (AP) — DELTA, Canada (AP) — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

The Delta, Canada-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $92.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFF

