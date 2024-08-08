Victory Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $74.3…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $74.3 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $219.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.8 million.

