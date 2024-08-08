Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $252 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.8 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million for the fiscal first quarter.

