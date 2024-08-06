Viad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Tuesday reported profit of $29.3 million in its…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Tuesday reported profit of $29.3 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share.

The trade show company posted revenue of $378.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Viad said it expects revenue in the range of $418 million to $463 million.

