Vestis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $698.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $689.2 million.

