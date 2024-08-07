Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $164 million to $167 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $654 million to $660 million.

