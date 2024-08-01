Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.59 billion in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.59 billion in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $13.92 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $12.83 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $11.50 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.65 billion to $10.85 billion.

