Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.8 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $750.1 million in the period.

