Veracyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.3 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $432 million to $438 million.

