Veeco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter.

