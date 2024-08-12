Vapotherm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of $2.22. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.76 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

