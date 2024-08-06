V2X: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

