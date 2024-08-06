V.F.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $258.9 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $258.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

