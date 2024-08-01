Utz Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.8 million.…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $356.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.3 million.

