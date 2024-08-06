USA Compression: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.2…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

