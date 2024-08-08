US Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $198 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.71 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.65 billion.

US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $37.5 billion to $38.5 billion.

