Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $117.5 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $117.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.24.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URBN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.