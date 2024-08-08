Urban One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.4 million in its second quarter.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONEK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.