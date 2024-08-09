Ur Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Friday reported a loss of $6.6 million…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Friday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 million.

