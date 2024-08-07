Upwork: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22.2 million in its…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $184 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to 94 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $735 million to $745 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK

