UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|5.50
|.21
|1.63
|+1.32
|+425.8
|2EmergentBio
|15.10
|1.42
|8.31
|+5.91
|+246.3
|3SableOffshwt
|6.00
|1.79
|5.88
|+3.95
|+204.7
|4ZetaGlbHl
|26.41
|7.84
|26.41
|+17.59
|+199.4
|5UWMHldwt
|.84
|.16
|.84
|+.55
|+187.9
|6LumenTech
|7.83
|.97
|5.25
|+3.42
|+186.9
|7SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|27.60
|+17.94
|+185.7
|8CarvanaA
|159.85
|40.21
|150.62
|+97.68
|+184.5
|9FourSeasEd
|1
|19.96
|4.63
|17.01
|+10.99
|+182.3
|10Sweetgreen
|38.53
|9.66
|31.61
|+20.31
|+179.7
|11akaBrndsHrs
|33.73
|7.09
|22.22
|+14.17
|+176.0
|12CAVAGrp
|128.18
|39.05
|114.04
|+71.06
|+165.3
|13TutorPerini
|26.88
|7.83
|23.97
|+14.87
|+163.4
|14PerimtrSol
|29
|11.77
|3.88
|11.71
|+7.11
|+154.6
|15NuScalePwr
|16.91
|1.88
|8.23
|+4.94
|+150.2
|16GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|17HeritageIns
|15
|16.55
|5.51
|16.13
|+9.61
|+147.4
|18GannettCo
|5.91
|1.95
|5.29
|+2.99
|+130.0
|19HyliionHld
|2.61
|.80
|1.87
|+1.06
|+129.7
|20VistraEnrn
|24
|107.24
|37.77
|85.43
|+46.91
|+121.8
|21TenetHlthcre
|38
|166.08
|73.21
|165.84
|+90.27
|+119.5
|22HippoHldg
|25.49
|7.75
|19.85
|+10.73
|+117.7
|23ProUltSemi
|170.13
|48.17
|118.37
|+63.95
|+117.5
|24NuvationBio
|4.16
|1.43
|3.22
|+1.71
|+113.2
|25RushStr
|11.59
|3.56
|9.37
|+4.88
|+108.7
|26OrigBARK
|1.91
|.74
|1.67
|+.86
|+107.2
|27RevGrp
|8
|31.85
|14.06
|31.84
|+16.46
|+107.0
|28SummitMidst
|40.75
|15.56
|36.90
|+18.99
|+106.0
|29BancoMacro
|5
|68.24
|24.41
|58.77
|+30.07
|+104.8
|30CarpenterTch
|67
|148.94
|58.87
|144.77
|+73.97
|+104.5
|31ModineMfg
|31
|123.92
|57.20
|121.55
|+61.85
|+103.6
|32ArisWtrSol
|34
|17.91
|7.74
|16.82
|+8.43
|+100.5
|33OscarHlth
|23.44
|8.44
|18.30
|+9.15
|+100.0
|34TorEcofn3wt
|.22
|.04
|.18
|+.09
|+100.0
|35RayAdvMat
|7.99
|3.15
|7.98
|+3.93
|+
|97.0
|36PropGuruGp
|6.63
|3.59
|6.57
|+3.23
|+
|96.7
|37MariaDB
|.58
|.20
|.55
|+.27
|+
|96.1
|38IAMGoldg
|5.31
|2.23
|4.94
|+2.41
|+
|95.3
|39PhxNwMed
|4.15
|1.20
|2.65
|+1.29
|+
|94.9
|40Cinemark
|49
|28.43
|13.19
|27.38
|+13.29
|+
|94.3
|41ReposiTrak
|88
|19.62
|9.66
|19.45
|+9.44
|+
|94.3
|42SeaLtd
|83.69
|34.35
|78.31
|+37.81
|+
|93.4
|43GatosSilvr
|14.45
|5.42
|12.58
|+6.04
|+
|92.4
|44Valhi
|31.00
|12.12
|29.21
|+14.02
|+
|92.3
|45NaviosMar
|4
|55.09
|27.47
|53.61
|+25.65
|+
|91.7
|46BBVAArgnt
|11.87
|7.05
|10.24
|+4.88
|+
|91.0
|47BrightView
|16.15
|15.47
|15.97
|+7.55
|+
|89.7
|48CoeurMining
|6.82
|2.42
|6.14
|+2.88
|+
|88.3
|49SharkNinja
|95.90
|45.85
|95.82
|+44.65
|+
|87.3
|50ZIMIntgShip
|23.82
|9.08
|18.27
|+8.40
|+
|85.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1BigLots
|1
|8.29
|.51
|.55
|—
|7.24
|—
|93.0
|2B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|13.00—136.00
|—
|91.3
|3FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|91.3
|4Velo3Drs
|1
|22.09
|1.17
|1.24
|—12.69
|—
|91.1
|5GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.01
|.01
|—
|.10
|—
|90.5
|6GinkgoBiors
|68.80
|6.64
|6.69
|—60.91
|—
|90.1
|7SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|8MetaData
|6.90
|.55
|.61
|—
|4.26
|—
|87.5
|9StemInc
|3.100
|.47
|.58
|—
|3.30
|—
|85.0
|10SOSLtd
|5.27
|.70
|.71
|—
|3.89
|—
|84.6
|11SpiritAirl
|16.85
|2.49
|2.58
|—13.81
|—
|84.3
|12MultiPlan
|1.46
|.22
|.24
|—
|1.21
|—
|83.7
|13BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.07
|.07
|—
|.30
|—
|82.4
|14AllurionTc
|3.95
|.60
|.66
|—
|3.08
|—
|82.4
|15Holleywt
|.55
|.05
|.10
|—
|.45
|—
|81.8
|16Express
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|17Chegg
|11.47
|1.95
|2.16
|—
|9.20
|—
|81.0
|18BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.02
|—
|.08
|—
|80.0
|19AmpriusTch
|5.29
|1.01
|1.07
|—
|4.22
|—
|79.8
|20PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|1.55
|2.35
|—
|8.55
|—
|78.4
|21SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.08
|1.37
|—
|4.79
|—
|77.8
|22Wolfspeed
|31
|44.77
|9.72
|9.75
|—33.76
|—
|77.6
|23NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|24CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|25BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|26GCTSemic
|13.76
|2.47
|2.80
|—
|7.76
|—
|73.5
|27Medifast
|2
|70.58
|17.86
|18.30
|—48.92
|—
|72.8
|28VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|29ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|30NevroCorp
|21.74
|4.38
|6.19
|—15.33
|—
|71.2
|31AzulSA
|3
|9.44
|2.51
|2.81
|—
|6.88
|—
|71.0
|32PSQHldngwt
|1.20
|.21
|.25
|—
|.57
|—
|69.8
|33ProNatGass
|40.70
|8.13
|8.67
|—19.77
|—
|69.5
|34Markforged
|.88
|.23
|.25
|—
|.57
|—
|69.4
|35GraphTcIntl
|14
|2.24
|.52
|.69
|—
|1.50
|—
|68.7
|36NerdyA
|3.60
|.73
|1.08
|—
|2.35
|—
|68.5
|37agilonhlth
|13.28
|4.03
|4.08
|—
|8.47
|—
|67.5
|38Teladoc
|22.54
|6.76
|7.17
|—14.38
|—
|66.7
|393DSystems
|6.36
|2.07
|2.14
|—
|4.21
|—
|66.3
|40CompassMin
|25.52
|8.68
|8.83
|—16.49
|—
|65.1
|41SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|1.00
|—
|1.83
|—
|64.7
|42BeyondInc
|37.10
|9.05
|9.83
|—17.86
|—
|64.5
|43ContainerStore
|2.46
|.50
|.81
|—
|1.47
|—
|64.3
|44NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|45DanimerSc
|4
|.70
|.32
|.38
|—
|.65
|—
|63.2
|46SESAIwt
|.19
|.03
|.06
|—
|.11
|—
|63.0
|47DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|13.20
|17.03
|—27.86
|—
|62.1
|48OfferpadSl
|10.22
|2.57
|3.89
|—
|6.36
|—
|62.0
|49Eventbrite
|9.20
|2.51
|3.18
|—
|5.18
|—
|62.0
|50DirxMexBll
|37.44
|12.12
|13.43
|—21.65
|—
|61.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.