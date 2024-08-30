Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

August 30, 2024, 6:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 5.50 .21 1.63 +1.32 +425.8
2EmergentBio 15.10 1.42 8.31 +5.91 +246.3
3SableOffshwt 6.00 1.79 5.88 +3.95 +204.7
4ZetaGlbHl 26.41 7.84 26.41 +17.59 +199.4
5UWMHldwt .84 .16 .84 +.55 +187.9
6LumenTech 7.83 .97 5.25 +3.42 +186.9
7SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 27.60 +17.94 +185.7
8CarvanaA 159.85 40.21 150.62 +97.68 +184.5
9FourSeasEd 1 19.96 4.63 17.01 +10.99 +182.3
10Sweetgreen 38.53 9.66 31.61 +20.31 +179.7
11akaBrndsHrs 33.73 7.09 22.22 +14.17 +176.0
12CAVAGrp 128.18 39.05 114.04 +71.06 +165.3
13TutorPerini 26.88 7.83 23.97 +14.87 +163.4
14PerimtrSol 29 11.77 3.88 11.71 +7.11 +154.6
15NuScalePwr 16.91 1.88 8.23 +4.94 +150.2
16GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
17HeritageIns 15 16.55 5.51 16.13 +9.61 +147.4
18GannettCo 5.91 1.95 5.29 +2.99 +130.0
19HyliionHld 2.61 .80 1.87 +1.06 +129.7
20VistraEnrn 24 107.24 37.77 85.43 +46.91 +121.8
21TenetHlthcre 38 166.08 73.21 165.84 +90.27 +119.5
22HippoHldg 25.49 7.75 19.85 +10.73 +117.7
23ProUltSemi 170.13 48.17 118.37 +63.95 +117.5
24NuvationBio 4.16 1.43 3.22 +1.71 +113.2
25RushStr 11.59 3.56 9.37 +4.88 +108.7
26OrigBARK 1.91 .74 1.67 +.86 +107.2
27RevGrp 8 31.85 14.06 31.84 +16.46 +107.0
28SummitMidst 40.75 15.56 36.90 +18.99 +106.0
29BancoMacro 5 68.24 24.41 58.77 +30.07 +104.8
30CarpenterTch 67 148.94 58.87 144.77 +73.97 +104.5
31ModineMfg 31 123.92 57.20 121.55 +61.85 +103.6
32ArisWtrSol 34 17.91 7.74 16.82 +8.43 +100.5
33OscarHlth 23.44 8.44 18.30 +9.15 +100.0
34TorEcofn3wt .22 .04 .18 +.09 +100.0
35RayAdvMat 7.99 3.15 7.98 +3.93 + 97.0
36PropGuruGp 6.63 3.59 6.57 +3.23 + 96.7
37MariaDB .58 .20 .55 +.27 + 96.1
38IAMGoldg 5.31 2.23 4.94 +2.41 + 95.3
39PhxNwMed 4.15 1.20 2.65 +1.29 + 94.9
40Cinemark 49 28.43 13.19 27.38 +13.29 + 94.3
41ReposiTrak 88 19.62 9.66 19.45 +9.44 + 94.3
42SeaLtd 83.69 34.35 78.31 +37.81 + 93.4
43GatosSilvr 14.45 5.42 12.58 +6.04 + 92.4
44Valhi 31.00 12.12 29.21 +14.02 + 92.3
45NaviosMar 4 55.09 27.47 53.61 +25.65 + 91.7
46BBVAArgnt 11.87 7.05 10.24 +4.88 + 91.0
47BrightView 16.15 15.47 15.97 +7.55 + 89.7
48CoeurMining 6.82 2.42 6.14 +2.88 + 88.3
49SharkNinja 95.90 45.85 95.82 +44.65 + 87.3
50ZIMIntgShip 23.82 9.08 18.27 +8.40 + 85.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BigLots 1 8.29 .51 .55 7.24 93.0
2B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 13.00—136.00 91.3
3FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 91.3
4Velo3Drs 1 22.09 1.17 1.24 —12.69 91.1
5GinkgoBiowt .15 .01 .01 .10 90.5
6GinkgoBiors 68.80 6.64 6.69 —60.91 90.1
7SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
8MetaData 6.90 .55 .61 4.26 87.5
9StemInc 3.100 .47 .58 3.30 85.0
10SOSLtd 5.27 .70 .71 3.89 84.6
11SpiritAirl 16.85 2.49 2.58 —13.81 84.3
12MultiPlan 1.46 .22 .24 1.21 83.7
13BanyanAcwt .49 .07 .07 .30 82.4
14AllurionTc 3.95 .60 .66 3.08 82.4
15Holleywt .55 .05 .10 .45 81.8
16Express 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
17Chegg 11.47 1.95 2.16 9.20 81.0
18BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .02 .08 80.0
19AmpriusTch 5.29 1.01 1.07 4.22 79.8
20PinstrpHldg 12.00 1.55 2.35 8.55 78.4
21SoloBrandA 6.23 1.08 1.37 4.79 77.8
22Wolfspeed 31 44.77 9.72 9.75 —33.76 77.6
23NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
24CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
25BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
26GCTSemic 13.76 2.47 2.80 7.76 73.5
27Medifast 2 70.58 17.86 18.30 —48.92 72.8
28VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
29ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
30NevroCorp 21.74 4.38 6.19 —15.33 71.2
31AzulSA 3 9.44 2.51 2.81 6.88 71.0
32PSQHldngwt 1.20 .21 .25 .57 69.8
33ProNatGass 40.70 8.13 8.67 —19.77 69.5
34Markforged .88 .23 .25 .57 69.4
35GraphTcIntl 14 2.24 .52 .69 1.50 68.7
36NerdyA 3.60 .73 1.08 2.35 68.5
37agilonhlth 13.28 4.03 4.08 8.47 67.5
38Teladoc 22.54 6.76 7.17 —14.38 66.7
393DSystems 6.36 2.07 2.14 4.21 66.3
40CompassMin 25.52 8.68 8.83 —16.49 65.1
41SequansCom 2.97 .34 1.00 1.83 64.7
42BeyondInc 37.10 9.05 9.83 —17.86 64.5
43ContainerStore 2.46 .50 .81 1.47 64.3
44NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
45DanimerSc 4 .70 .32 .38 .65 63.2
46SESAIwt .19 .03 .06 .11 63.0
47DirElAutVrs 43.00 13.20 17.03 —27.86 62.1
48OfferpadSl 10.22 2.57 3.89 6.36 62.0
49Eventbrite 9.20 2.51 3.18 5.18 62.0
50DirxMexBll 37.44 12.12 13.43 —21.65 61.7
