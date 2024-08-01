Upbound Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPBD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.