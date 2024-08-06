Universal Technical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $5 million.…

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $177.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.3 million.

