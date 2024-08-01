Universal Display: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $52.3…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $52.3 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $158.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.1 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $645 million to $675 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLED

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.