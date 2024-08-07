Live Radio
Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 5:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported net income of $130,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $597.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

