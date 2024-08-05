Unisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Monday reported a loss of $12…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Monday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The information technology service provider posted revenue of $478.2 million in the period.

